Pandemic of the unvaccinated looming

With vaccine hesitancy still high among Vincentians, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said this could lead to a pandemic of the unvaccinated.

The prime minister who was on radio Monday said the majority of people who are now contracting the Covid- 19 virus is the unvaccinated population.

The Covid- 19 vaccines available in SVG are the Oxford Astrazeneca and the Russian Sputnik- v vaccine.

Only recently vincentians were told that unvaccinated persons have to pay $26 ec dollars to do a Covid-19 test.

The prime minister was asked about provisions made for those who are willing to take the vaccine but cannot do so because of circumstances especially pregnant women

In this regard, PM Gonsalves said the Covid- 19 task force will have to review the payment options and make exceptions.

