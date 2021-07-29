President of the UN General Assembly tour the red zone

President of the 75th United Nations General Assembly (UN) His Excellency Volkan Bozkir said that he is happy that there were no deaths in SVG due to the explosive eruptions of La Soufriere volcano in April, and that he is looking forward for a better future for the island.

He made the comments on a tour to the affected communities on the north eastern side of the island in the red zone on his recent visit to the island.

His Excellency said the aftermath of the volcanic eruptions was “more than he thought and praised the government for doing a great job in handling the situation.

The UN Assembly diplomat thanked deputy prime minister and area representative for north windward Montgomery Daniel, who led the tour to the red zone, and also thanked the UN’s regional coordinator who helped to organise the international community to come to the assistance of the government and people of SVG in their time of need.

While in the red zone, His Excellency Bozkir took several photographs which he said he will share with his colleagues. The UN president and delegates also visited Canouan and Tobago Cays in the southern Grenadines, describing them as the most beautiful places in the world, if not the most beautiful.

