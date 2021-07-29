Emancipation day to be celebrated virtually

The Ministry of Culture will be hosting a virtual event for the celebration of Emancipation day here in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on Sunday August 1st, 2021 under the theme ‘Embracing our past, forging ahead in the future’.

Cultural officer Maxine Browne said that her team is currently recording for the one hour programme which will be a packed one with speeches and cultural items.

The cultural officer said that all stakeholders are invited to join in the showcase of the african culture and heritage even though it will be done virtually this year due to the pandemic. She said a special invite was made to churches.

For the month of August, a festival is being planned which will highlight the various aspects of the african and indigenous traditions and culture of SVG.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...