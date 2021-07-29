Opposition leader does not support compulsory vaccination

Opposition leader Dr. Godwin Friday said though he is for vaccination, he does not support forcing people to become vaccinated.

At a virtual meeting Tuesday Dr. Friday said that the Covid-19 pandemic is the biggest issue that the country is dealing with at the moment which the government has mishandled.

The opposition leader said that the way the government is trying to force persons to get vaccinated will cause further problems. He encouraged people to look at the pandemic seriously and make the right decision.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...