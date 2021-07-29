Tourists from major tourism market now have direct access to Argyle International Airport

In just under five years since it began operation, the Argyle International Airport now has access to all major tourism markets with the addition of Virgin Atlantic opening the United Kingdom and by extension the European market to SVG.

The airline’s inaugural flight to the island is expected in October .

While there have been several challenges largely due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Minister of Tourism and Culture Carlos James discussed the feat the island has achieved.

The resumption of flights by Caribbean Airlines was also highlighted at Tuesday’s news conference with the expected return to JFK in New York by October.

The Tourism and Culture minister also gave an update on other airlines resuming flights to SVG including Air Canada and American Airlines.

Minister James commended all those involved in securing the airlines to the AIA deeming it a big accomplishment for tourism and trade.

