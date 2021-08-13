DCash launches in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank’s (ECCB) digital currency or DCash was launched here in SVG yesterday, August 12th 2021.

At the virtual launching ceremony Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves celebrated the introduction of the digital form of the EC dollar.

Minister Gonsalves noted that as a multi- island state moving money around digitally is safer and more convenient for citizens, also it makes conducting business and accounting easier for both buyers and sellers.

The finance minister noted that the uses of the digital currency are endless, the utility obvious, and the software seamless. He encouraged the early adoption of d-cash in SVG by the business sector in order to facilitate the general usage of the digital currency and encourage the move away from physical cash.

Also speaking at the launching ceremony via zoom was Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank – ECCB, Dr. Timothy Antoine who detailed some of the motivating factors behind the launch of DCash.

Dr. Antoine also noted the compelling reasons for the use of DCash in SVG , as the ECCB continues to build a digital economy in the region.

With DCash now at the Royal Bank of Trinidad and Tobago-RBTT the ECCB is currently working with other financial institutions on ground to have them DCash ready in the coming weeks.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...