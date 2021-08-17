Dr. Friday speaks on arrest of political activists

Opposition leader Dr. Godwin Friday and other opposition members of parliament were also at the court to lend support to the political activists.

The opposition leader said that it has been distressing to learn of the arrests made noting that from all indications it is politically —-motivated.

Dr. Friday said that he stands in solidarity with the activists as he was also part of the protest on August 5th, 2021.

According to the opposition leader, no one is guilty of inciting violence during the protest on August 5th, 2021 in which the prime minister was hit in the head by a projectile and sustained a concussion.

Protests will continue – Dr. Friday

The opposition leader said they will not be dissuaded by the enforcement of the Public Order Act as stated by the police in a reminder to the political parties, trade unions and the general public.

Dr. Friday said that peaceful protests will continue, noting that there is a misinterpretation of the Public Order Act.

