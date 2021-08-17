Political activists make appearance in court

Opposition activists Adriana King and Kenson King appeared before Magistrate Rickie Burnett at the Kingstown Magistrate Court yesterday to be arraigned on four charges laid against them each under the Public Order Act .

They pleaded not guilty to all charges which stem from protest action taken on July 29th and August 5th in capital Kingstown.

They are facing charges of organising or was concerned in organising a public procession or meeting, in contravention of section 5(1) and section 5(2) of the Public Order Act.

The Kings are being represented by lawyers Kay Bacchus Baptiste, Israel Bruce and Zita Barnwell. The lead lawyer Kay Bacchus Baptiste in court today asked that minor changes be made to the charges against both of her clients which she explained to reporters after the adjournment of the case.

The defense lawyer also asked for disclosure which was set for September 10th. The next court appearance for the political activists is November 17th 2021.

On Friday evening August 13th, 2021 the teacher and suspended prison officer were arrested and were released on Sunday on station bail after the four charges were laid against them each.

Outside the courthouse yesterday there was a heavy police presence and a small group of supporters for the political activists.

