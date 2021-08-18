All clear given for residents to return as far as Owia

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves announced yesterday on radio that the all clear has been given for residents in the red zone above Rabacca to return to their homes as far as Owia by Monday August 23rd 2021..

The prime minister said the government took the decision Monday at a meeting of the National Emergency Management Council based on information that all utility services are back in place and the cleaning up process almost completed.

The prime minister asked that persons comply and move out from the shelters noting that the twenty-six (26) schools which are being used as shelters need to be repaired in time for the start of the new school year in October.

The prime minister said that his government is however aware of persons who cannot return to their homes which were severely damaged or destroyed and that provisions will be made for these persons.

The prime minister said it is the responsibility for residents to clean up their homes and immediate surroundings and if it cannot be done, then BRAGSA will help.

