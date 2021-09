Outside the Magistrate Court on Monday where he was lending support to two activists who were charged in relation to protests held on July 29th and August 5th under the Public Order Act, the Opposition Leader Dr. Godwin Friday was asked about the defamation claim made by the prime minister.

In his response the opposition leader said that he knew what he said at the NDP’s news conference on Saturday August 7th 2021 and he did not defame anyone.

