Funds needed to help Petit Bordel Secondary student with heart disease

A fifth form student of Petit Bordel Secondary School, Ossique Billingy, is suffering from a heart disease, and desperately needs forty thousand US dollars to undergo corrective surgery.

The principal and teachers of the school are organizing a barbeque to raise funds for the 17 year old who is currently writing CSEC.

Principal of the school, Heather Stewart said it is heartbreaking to know that one of her students is suffering and they are happy to do their part to help.

Steward said Bellingy is a lover of sports, noting that it was after a sporting event he fell ill. The principal said that a Go fund me page was established and the school has also opened an account to raise funds for Billingy.

In February of this year, Bellingy was diagnosed with myxoma, a heart tumor , which has since occupied more than 50 percent of his right atrium.

The surgery is expected to be done at the West Shore Medical Hospital in Trinidad and Tobago.

https://gofund.me/2f3a3598

