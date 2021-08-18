PM on Covid-19 vaccinations and regulations

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves continues to push for citizens to get vaccinated against Covid-19 particularly health care professionals and other frontline workers.

On We FM’s Issues At Hand program, the prime minister explains why the actions being taken by the government for frontline workers to get vaccinated are in line with the country’s constitution.

As it relates to the ability to assert a person’s religious rights under the constitution, the prime minister explained how this can also be overruled in the interest of public health and safety. He also explained how it is not discriminatory to distinguish between the vaccinated and non-vaccinated within specific contexts like the workplace.

The PM also noted that while persons may lament that the situation in SVG is not as bad as other countries, there are stringent measures in countries which are currently green listed. Further he said unlike other places, SVG is not making the vaccine mandatory, instead the government is aiming to protect frontline workers and other workers who come into contact with the public regularly.

The prime minister said all regulations will be applied within the framework of the constitution as he reiterated the appeal for frontline workers to get vaccinated

