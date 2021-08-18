    Latest
    PM to sue several media houses

    Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has revealed his intentions to pursue legal action against two newspapers and one radio station here for articles published and broadcast, which he said defamed him, when they claimed that he had turned the police against the people following the attack on his person during the August 5th protest action in capital Kingstown.

    Speaking on radio on Sunday, the prime minister disclosed that the false statements uttered by the opposition leader were repeated by each entity.

