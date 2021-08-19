Children 12 years and older encouraged to take the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

The Ministry of Health and the Environment began administering the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine last Saturday August 14th at six health centres.

On radio yesterday, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph said that based on reports, there seems to be an increase in vaccination due to the availability of the Pfizer vaccine but this will have to be analysed.

The latest report by the Ministry of Health showed that 26,431 persons have been vaccinated in SVG, of whom 16, 213 have taken the first dose and 10, 218 fully vaccinated.

On the SVG Health’s Facebook page yesterday, it was made known that children 12 years and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, and persons were asked to call any of the health centres to register their child, grandchild or family member to get the jab.

The health centres listed are Georgetown Health Centre, Levi Latham Health Complex, Stubbs Polyclinic, Buccament Polyclinic, Community Nursing Services, Bequia Health Centre and Union Island Health Centre.

