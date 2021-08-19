Government to provide a safe haven for elderly persons abandoned at shelters

With a number of elderly persons reportedly abandoned by family members at emergency shelters, the government has decided to have designated homes for them in the red zone.

Speaking on radio yesterday, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said that permission has been given for the Roads, Buildings & General Services Authority – BRAGSA to refurbish buildings identified in Orange Hill in the red zone to accommodate some of these persons.

It was noted that there are more than forty elderly persons abandoned at the shelters which the prime minister said is worrying.

The prime minister further stated that children are also being abandoned which is a criminal charge for parents.

He noted that parents will cry poverty but at the same it is their responsibility to take care of their own, noting that the government also has a system in place to help persons in need.

