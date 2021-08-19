Min. of Agriculture looking to reduce 200,000,000 dollars food import bill

The Ministry of Agriculture is looking to identify a national production brigade of a cadre of farmers with the target of reducing the country’s food import bill which stands at two hundred million dollars.

This is according to Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar who was speaking at a handing over ceremony on Monday of over 11-thousand packets of seeds from Brazil to assist with the Ministry’s vegetation production programme

The agriculture minister also noted plans for the production of new crops of vegetables using technology .

Minister Caesar is encouraging farmers to invest in different fruits and vegetables to help decrease the food import bill, noting that there is space for new money in agriculture which they should pursue.

