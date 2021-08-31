Failure to vaccinate or PCR tested could result in frontline workers barred from work

Frontline workers who fail to be vaccinated or get a PCR test as required in the Public Amendment Act 2021, could find themselves being locked out from their workplaces and considered absent for the day.

This part of the amendment to the Public Health Act was explained by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on radio on Sunday who said that some people may be exempted from taking the vaccine based on medical or religious grounds but are still required to be PCR tested.

The prime minister further explained that an employee who enters the workplace without being vaccinated or PCR tested, contravenes the act which constitutes a misconduct and has its own consequences.

A consultation will be held on the Public Health Amendment Act and according to the prime minister omissions or inclusions could be made subsequently as he noted an inclusion of teachers as frontline workers may or may not happen.

