SVG to provide $1.4 million humanitarian aid to Cuba

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves announced that SVG will be providing humanitarian aid to the Republic of Cuba, to the tune of 1.4 million E.C dollars.

The prime minister noted that fifteen 20 foot containers with the supplies will be leaving for Cuba on Thursday.

Dr. Gonsalves said that the government will also be sending medical supplies to Cuba to assist with its fight against Covid-19.

Noting SVG’s own challenges the prime minister said the great act of solidarity is not to give from the abundance that one possesses but from the little you have.

