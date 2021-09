Lead scientist monitoring La Soufriere Volcano professor Richard Robertson said this week an app will be launched here to assist with the monitoring of the volcano.

Speaking on the Eyeing La Soufriere Volcano radio program yesterday, Professor Robertson said the app will allow people in the field to send updates on activity observed at the volcano

Professor Robertson said nothing much has changed with the activity of the volcano over the weekend.

