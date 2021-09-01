More nurses and doctors taking vaccine – PM

There has reportedly been an increase in nurses and doctors coming forward to get vaccinated since the Pfizer vaccines have been made available.

This is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on radio on Sunday. He said data suggests that there has been an increase by 7-percent of nurses taking the vaccine at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

The prime minister said more doctors have also come forward to take the jab which he said is laudable.

The prime minister remains hopeful that more persons will take the jab as he said the numbers have been encouraging.

