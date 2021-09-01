Nurses who withdraw services for industrial action covered by law

The Public Service Union has called for nurses to withdraw their services for four days from September 7th to 10th, and according to Public Relations Officer of the PSU, Shelly Ann Alexander -Ross, the response so far has been positive.

The industrial action has been called for in relation to the amendments of the Public Health Act which requires frontline workers to get vaccinated which some say is infringing on their rights.

On September 7th and 8th, nurses are expected to stay away from work and on the 9th and 10th, they are being asked to join the two day protest with the unions in front of the parliament building.

Alexander Ross, who is also a nurse and Vice President of the Nurses Association, said nurses should not be afraid to exercise their right in an industrial action as they are covered by law.

Alexander Ross said as a nurse she is quite aware about the importance of vaccines and will never discouraged anyone from getting vaccinated .

According to the PSU Public Relations Officer, the authorities need to listen to concerns of the nurses, which has not been the case when it comes to the ongoing vaccination exercise, and that she hopes for some resolved after the industrial action.

