Slight uptick in Covid-19 cases, no reported deaths due to Covid-19 vaccine

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment hosted a virtual news conference yesterday to update the Vincentian public on various Covid 19 related issues.

In his presentation at the conference Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment St. Clair “Jimmy” Prince noted several areas of concern as SVG begins to see a slight uptick in Covid-19 cases. Minister Prince said contrary to several reports there have been no cases of deaths related to any Covid-19 vaccine in the country.

Minister Prince further expressed concern with the level of complacency as it relates to the various Covid19 protocols even as there is growing worry over the highly contagious delta variant entering the general population.

The health minister also took the time to reiterate the importance of getting vaccinated, and encouraged persons to find credible sources in order to make an informed decision on vaccination.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...