    Sophia Young-Malcolm inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame

    Vincentian, Sophia Young-Malcolm was on Saturday night inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the 2021 class for her contribution to the development of Women’s Basketball in Texas, USA.

    Young-Malcolm who was born in Layou, St Vincent, played for Lady Bears’ first National Championship team in 2005, before being drafted as the fourth overall pick in the Women’s NBA.

    She has a decorated basketball career and to think that she did not get involved in the game until she was fifteen years old.

    She is currently on the Lady Bears’ staff as the Assistant Athletic Director for Player Development, and she’s excited to be back at her alma mater.

