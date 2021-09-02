Apply for Chevening scholarships

Chevening scholarships are now open and Vincentians are being encouraged to apply before the deadline in November for the 2022/2023 academic year. Two Vincentians were awarded the scholarship this year and are now preparing to travel to the United Kingdom to commence their studies.

Former scholar Tamira Browne said that the Chevening scholarship is open for those who are keen on developing professionally and academically

Browne, who completed her studies five years ago, said that the experience and opportunities of being awarded a Chevening scholarship are many sided which she has benefited from tremendously.

Browne said St.Vincent and the Grenadines also stand to benefit from scholars who return to serve.

