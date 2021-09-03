Get vaccinated Delta variant is dangerous

CARICOM Assistant Secretary-General, Human and Social Development Dr. Douglas Slater, warns Vincentians of the dangerous Delta variant which is hitting other Caribbean countries hard.

He was speaking on a programme on VC3 Wednesday night

Dr. Slater further spoke on the new Covid-19 variant called “mu” which the World Health Organisation-WHO on August 30th said it is keeping a close eye on.

Dr. Slater, who is also a medical doctor, said that if these variants reach SVG they will have a very bad impact on lives and livelihood. He further stressed the importance for everyone to get vaccinated.

