    Impact of Covid-19 on male fertility- Dr. Thompson

    Infectious disease specialist Dr. Jerrol Thompson said like other viruses such as mumps and zika that are known for causing orchitis (painful testicle) Covid-19 has the same effects on men.

    On radio Wednesday Dr. Thompson noted that some persons who have recovered from Covid, are still suffering from what is considered long term Covid with severe pains in the testicles and erectile dysfunction.

    The infectious disease specialist further explained how males who have been infected with the Covid-19 virus can become sterile.

