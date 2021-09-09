Covid-19 is not a joke – Minister Prince

Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment St. Clair Jimmy Prince, said with the uptick of new Covid 19 cases in the country, he was advised by the Chief Medical Officer that there is suspicion of several Covid 19 variants present in the country.

Speaking on We FM’s Issues at Hand programme on Sunday, Minister Prince said people continue to take Covid 19 for a joke.

Minister Prince reminded citizens of how dangerous Covid-19 is and its impact on other countries around the world. He used the opportunity to encourage persons not to let their guard down and to get vaccinated.

