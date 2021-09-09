New charge for Annamay Lewis

Annamay Lewis, the woman accused of wounding Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on August 5th, 2021 has been slapped with a new charge.

The Layou resident is now facing a charge of throwing missiles to the danger of persons present at the protest on August 5th. Lewis appeared before Senior Magistrate Rickie Burnett and pleaded not guilty to the charge. She was subsequently granted bail

Kay Bacchus-Baptiste who is representing Lewis said that the new charge against her client is minor and an arrest during the holiday weekend was uncalled for.

Lewis is expected to return to court on September 15th when the matters in which she has been charged are expected to be heard.

According to her lawyer, they are yet to get full disclosure for the first case and she requested in court yesterday Wednesday September 8th, that full disclosure be given before the September 15th hearing.

Outside the courthouse yesterday Annamay Lewis said she was surprised when the police showed up at her home Tuesday afternoon to arrest her yet again.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...