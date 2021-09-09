Nurses withdrawal of service

President of the PSU Elroy Boucher at a news conference Tuesday evening used the opportunity to reach out to nurses island-wide to withdraw their service noting that the decision they make today will affect them and their children in the long term.

The membership of the PSU, which includes nurses, voted to withdraw their services for four day from September 7th to September 10th in relation to the amendments to the Public Health Act which they say infringe on their rights.

Boucher said nurses and other members of the union need not be afraid to participate in the four day industrial action.

