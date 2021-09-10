Protesters are not law breakers- Senator Israel Bruce

Lawyer and opposition senator Israel Bruce said that the Public Order Act is outdated, pre-independence and pre-constitutional.

Speaking on a virtual discussion programme on Wednesday, Senator Bruce said the legislation that existed since 1951 is what is being used as a scaremonger tool to prevent Vincentians from participating in protest action.

Several persons were recently arrested under the Public Order Act for claims of organising and participation in the protest action in Kingstown on August 5th.

Senator Bruce said no one should be afraid to participate in any protest action as it is their democratic right to do so.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...