With an uptick in Covid-19 infections in the country, Health Promotions Officer Shanika John is encouraging persons to take Covid19 seriously and keep their bubble very tight.

John said while persons are still considering whether to take the Covid-19 vaccine, the only other way they can protect themselves from the virus is by following the protocols.

The health promotion officer is also appealing to citizens to avoid gatherings at this time.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...