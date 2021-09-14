Scientist speaks on thrill-seeking adventure at La Soufriere

Over the weekend photos and videos have been circulating on social media with persons seen taking a bath in the crater lake of La Soufriere volcano.

On the Eyeing La Soufriere volcano program on NBC radio this yesterday, lead monitoring scientist Dr. Thomas Christopher commented on this behaviour noting that though it is a thrill seeking adventure, it is not the wisest thing to do at this point.

Dr. Christopher asked that persons desist from engaging in this activity at the volcano.

The gas specialist elaborated on the dangers of a hot spot that is on the surface of the volcano.

Dr. Christopher said the seismic activity at La Soufrière remains low with a decrease in the gas level.

While volcanic activity has been on a decline, there is the continued presence of near surface hot spots and persistent degassing.

The volcano alert level remains at orange.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...