Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Ministry of Health is taking stock of equipment and supplies that are in place, as they look to restock if needed, as they prepare for more cases of Covid- 19 on the island.

Speaking on radio on Sunday, the prime minister said that he has asked for the list and will be guided accordingly.

Dr. Gonsalves said they are also preparing for any eventuality as body bags and refrigerated containers will also be stocked up.

