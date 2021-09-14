Successful demonstration by PSU – Elroy Boucher

President of the Public Service Union-PSU, Elroy Boucher, said that he was pleased with the brave public servants including nurses who supported the four day industrial action particularly the protest in capital Kingstown last Thursday September 9th.

Boucher noted that it was based on the request of the nurses that the PSU agreed to take the industrial action. He said last Thursday’s protest action in capital Kingstown was a success despite what he claims were fears and persuasion for persons to stay away.

Boucher said he was also asked to discontinue with the industrial action but he stood his ground.

