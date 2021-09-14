Tribute to Winston Soso

Executive Officer of the Carnival Development Corporation, along with other persons in the entertainment industry, shared fond memories of the late Trevor Lockhart aka Winston Soso at his Memorial service on Saturday.

Winston ‘Soso’, deemed as one of SVG’s greatest soca and calypso artiste, died on Sunday July 18th at age 69 from complications of kidney failure.

The tributes at his memorial service speak volumes of the beloved musical icon.

Minister of Tourism Carlos James who was also in attendance at the memorial service spoke highly of the late cultural ambassador

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...