Owia resident complains of effects of chokehold

Almost one week after he was reportedly in a chokehold position by a police officer during the September 9th protest action in capital Kingstown, Carly John who is the husband of opposition Senator Shevern John said he is still struggling physically and emotionally with what took place.

It was noted by one of his lawyers Kay Bacchus-Baptiste that after the incident John had to be taken to the hospital for oxygen to help with his breathing.

At a news conference yesterday, John explained the pains he still feels in his throat.

Another of his lawyer Israel Bruce said he found it alarming that he had to intervene to ask for John to be taken to the hospital for treatment following the incident on September 5th.

The lawyers representing John are calling for an attempted murder charge to be brought against the police officer who reportedly placed John in the chokehold.

