Public Health Amendment Act to be finalized

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said that the Public Health Amendment Act is close to being finalized. Speaking on radio on Sunday, PM Gonsalves said that the draft act was published a few weeks ago to get persons or organisations to raise their concerns. He said to date four persons including the SVG Nurses Association have raised their concerns.

The prime minister said that his staff will engage the nurses about their concerns. He noted too that lawyer for the Public Service Union collected a draft copy on Friday. He said that the finalization of the draft of the act will take place either by the end of this week or next week.

