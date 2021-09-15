SVGTU condemns act of chokehold by police

President of the SVG Teachers Union Oswald Robinson has condemned the recent act of a chokehold meted out on the husband of Opposition Senator Shevern John who remains a member of the union although she is no longer serving in the profession.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday, Robinson termed the video of the chokehold as a heinous act of violence. While condemning all acts of violence, the SVGTU president said the chokehold position John was held under by the police is reflective to the death of George Floyd in the United States.

Robinson said the SVGTU stands in solidarity with Senator Shevern John, a former teacher, who resigned to contest the last general election on the NDP ticket for the North Windward constituency.

The SVGTU’s president called for justice for Carly John.

