Withdrawal of charge against woman accused of wounding PM Gonsalves

The prosecution in court earlier today withdrew the charge against the woman accused of wounding Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during the August 5th protest in capital Kingstown.

Annamay Lewis a 56 year old vendor from Layou showed up at the Kingstown Magistrate Court today for the hearing in the matter clad in all red with full support from her family.

At a news conference Lewis lawyer, Kay Bacchus-Baptiste predicted that the charge against her client would have been dropped as the full disclosure expected by August 31st was never submitted.

Bacchus-Baptiste said her client is now vindicated.

An elated Annamay Lewis openly gave thanks to God for answering her prayers.

The second charge against Lewis which is for throwing a missile to the danger of persons present at the protest on August 5th still stands and is set for hearing on January 4th 2022.

Lewis lawyers received full disclosure for the case which includes a video of a person appearing to be throwing an object.

