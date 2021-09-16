Spike in Covid cases in SVG could delay school reopening

With the steady increase in Covid- 19 cases in SVG, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said that he is closely monitoring the positivity rate as the date for the reopening of schools draws nears.

Speaking on the issue on radio yesterday, the prime minister said that once the positivity rate continues with over 5%, then a decision will have to be made on the type of learning which will take place before the reopening date of schools which has been tentatively set for October 4th.

The prime minister said he is also concerned about reports received that many of the tablets distributed to students island-wide are not in working order. This he said is bothersome for the delivery of quality education during a pandemic.

There are currently 221 active cases of Covid- 19 in SVG with a positivity rate, as of Tuesday, at 11.9 percent . The island’s 13th Covid- 19 deaths was reported on Monday.

Prime Minister Gonsalves has again reiterated the need for people to get vaccinated with any of the three vaccines available in the state.

