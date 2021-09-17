Owia and Fancy assigned police

The RSVG Police Force (RSVGPF) is advising the general public that the Owia Police Station which was damaged by tropical storm Elsa remains closed and is currently undergoing repairs by staff from the Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA).

Residents of Owia and the surrounding villages are however advised to make reports directly to the following police officers who reside in the respective villages: Corporal 551 Mohammed Lavia, P.C 64 Stevon Baptiste of Owia; Corporal 705 Colin Stay and P.C 818 Devon Stay of Fancy.

The RSVG Police Force said these officers would entertain reports from members of the public, advise them accordingly and forward the reports to the Sandy Bay Police Station.

