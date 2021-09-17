Parents encouraged to get their children vaccinated

As vaccines are now available in St Vincent and the Grenadines for children from the age of 12 to 18, Minister of Education Curtis King is encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated.

King was on radio yesterday morning speaking on the plans for the reopening of schools.

The education minister said they are currently in discussion with the Ministry of Health and several education stakeholders to finalise the date for the reopening of schools.

Minister King said that the previous recommendation for the last school term will be maintained for the face to face instruction where teachers who are unvaccinated are required to be tested every two weeks.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...