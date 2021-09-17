PM tells unvaccinated, ‘blame yourself if loved ones die’

With SVG recording three of the Covid-19 variants and the spike in infection, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on radio Wednesday told the unvaccinated that they should ’blame yourself if loved ones die’.

The prime minister said that the spike in cases was noticed last week and has steadily climbed to more than 200 and people should take note of the situation and be more responsible.

The prime minister said everyone has a choice whether or not to take the vaccines but the better choice right now is to get vaccinated and he urged everyone to do so with urgency.

SVG continues to feel the impacts of Covid-19 and according to the prime minister human resources are usually stretched especially those on the front line, pointing out that the police recently felt the strain when one officer contracted the virus

The Ministry of Health this week reported that the country’s 13th Covid-19 death- a 41 year old woman was unvaccinated.

