    Latest
    News

    Covid-19 variants, possible reason for the spike in cases?

    SVG-TV AdminBy No Comments1 Min Read

    With three different variants of Covid-19 present in SVG, medical practitioner Malcolm Grant says this could be a possible reason for the spike in cases.

    Speaking on a recent programme on VC3, Dr. Grant explains the difference between the three variants and how easily they can spread.

    Dr. Grant said the delta variant has led to the hospitalization of more children or even death 

    The medical practitioner further noted that though vaccinated persons can still contract covid, it is still highly recommended as it gives the best fighting chance against the virus.

    Leave a Response

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    %d bloggers like this: