Covid-19 variants, possible reason for the spike in cases?

With three different variants of Covid-19 present in SVG, medical practitioner Malcolm Grant says this could be a possible reason for the spike in cases.

Speaking on a recent programme on VC3, Dr. Grant explains the difference between the three variants and how easily they can spread.

Dr. Grant said the delta variant has led to the hospitalization of more children or even death

The medical practitioner further noted that though vaccinated persons can still contract covid, it is still highly recommended as it gives the best fighting chance against the virus.

