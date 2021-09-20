Vaccine is the fastest and safest way to get out of pandemic- Dr. Friday

Leader of the opposition Dr. Godwin Friday has noted with concern the uptick in Covid-19 cases in SVG and said that it has now reached a crisis stage and must be treated with urgency.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday on the active cases which have gone past three hundred, Dr. Friday said that people must make informed decisions on the vaccines which he said at this time seem to be a sure way of coming out of the pandemic.

Dr. Friday said disregarding or minimising the threat of Covid-19 does not do any good and that everyone should make a concerted effort to follow all the protocols, especially now that three variants have been recorded.

