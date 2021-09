Vincentians are being encouraged to take every precaution to protect themselves and their families from Covid-19 as the country is said to be experiencing a dangerous surge in infections.

The encouragement comes from Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache who in an interview on NBC radio said the Ministry of Health is continuing to see an increase in a number of confirmed cases of the virus and they are concerned about the new variants which have been recorded here.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...