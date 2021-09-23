Once persons are fully vaccinated and are over the six months period, they can take a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot which has proven to be more effective against the viral illness.

This was noted by Health Promotion Officer Shanika John who on radio Monday evening explained that persons who are fully vaccinated with Astrazeneca or Sputnik can use the Pfizer vaccine as their booster shot.

Encouraging persons to get vaccinated, John outlined the process one should follow if you are interested in doing so.

