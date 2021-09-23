    Latest
    News

    Covid-19 vaccine booster shot

    SVG-TV AdminBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Once persons are fully vaccinated and are over the six months period, they can take a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot which has proven to be more effective against the viral illness.

    This was noted by Health Promotion Officer Shanika John who on radio Monday evening explained that persons who are fully vaccinated with Astrazeneca or Sputnik can use the Pfizer vaccine as their booster shot.

    Encouraging persons to get vaccinated, John outlined the process one should follow if you are interested in doing so.

    Leave a Response

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    %d bloggers like this: