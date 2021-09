With less than two weeks left for the reopening of schools, cabinet is to decide on what teaching format will be used for the start of the new academic year scheduled to commence on October 4th.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said that a technical meeting was already held by the Ministry of Education and with the rising Covid 19- cases in SVG, it is probable that a blended teaching approach will be adopted.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...