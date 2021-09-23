RSVGPF encourages omnibus operators to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force traffic department has seen an increase in the compliance of Covid-19 protocols from omnibus operators since the ticketing regulation was put in place.

This comes from Sergeant Kenny Jones of the traffic department of the RSVG Police Force who was on the Police Beat radio programme on Monday.

Sgt Jones said the traffic department continues to work diligently to ensure that all omnibus drivers and conductors continue to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols.

Noting that the work to ensure compliance could be challenging the traffic cop said they are aware of some drivers who try to beat the system by taking alternative routes so that they can avoid inspection

Sergeant Jones used the opportunity to encourage all omnibus drivers and conductors to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols especially at a time when there is a spike in cases in the country.

