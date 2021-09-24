Argyle Isolation Facility filled to capacity

With an influx of Covid-19 patients requiring hospitalisation, measures had to be taken by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment to make room for these patients.

At yesterday’s news conference, Minister of Health St. Clair Prince said that the Argyle Isolation Facility can no longer take any more patients as it has reached its capacity, while noting that space has been made to accommodate more patients at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

Minister Prince said that patients requiring x-rays can do so at the Buccament Poly Clinic, Levi Latham Health Centre and at the Georgetown Medical Diagnostic Centre.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...